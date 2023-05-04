Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has apologised after a damning investigation found a “toxic” culture of “harassment, bullying and misogyny” within the party had been ignored for years, with “too many instances of bad behaviour” going unchecked. The report offers a whopping 82 urgent recommendations for improvement, including a “review of governance structures within the party”. Despite all this, Price has insisted he won’t be resigning…

The report, commissioned by the party’s ruling committee and led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans, says the so-called “party of Wales” has “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment“, with “a lack of collective leadership and governance across the party” allowing the problem to get worse in recent years. Price claims “walking away” after this failure of leadership would be “abdicating [his] responsibility” to fix the problem. Speaking to BBC Wales, Price said: