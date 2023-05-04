Caught Red-Handed: Labour Candidate Steals Leaflets From Voters’ Doorstep

With voters heading to the polls for today’s local elections, activists across the country are entering the final phase of frenzied campaigning. One such campaigner has perhaps let his desperation get the better of him, as Tom Hayes, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate in Bournemouth East was filmed swiping competing leaflets from a voters’ letterbox. Caught red-handed…

Ignoring the obvious underhand tactics, the local Conservative Association alleges that “removing people’s mail is an offence”. They add:

“Labour’s lack of integrity and lack of respect for our voters is clearly shown in this video. You simply cannot trust candidates who interfere with fair, democratic procedures in order to push their own agenda.”

Elsewhere John Gillat, the incumbent Labour candidate for Heaton, Lostock and Chew Moor, has been suspended by the party after stealing and destroying literature posted by Independent Choice candidate Gordon Campbell. Shouldn’t Tom Hayes also be suspended?

It’s worth reminding co-conspirators, this isn’t just another council candidate crazy: Hayes wants to be an MP. On current polls, he’s even predicted to succeed. Tom has not responded to Guido’s request for comment.