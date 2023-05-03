Although the SNP will be relieved to have finally contracted some new auditors this morning, they’re not out of the woods just yet. AMS Group Accountants will still need to sign off on the SNP’s books by the end of their month and based on the bean counters’ own record with this it’s by no means a sure thing. AMS’s confirmation statement was due on April 11th. It was filed today…

The eventual resolution to the SNP’s arduous struggle to appoint an accountant may have been given a helping hand by the fact AMS has long been involved with politics. They currently handle the books for Baroness Warsi’s charity and have previously donated to politicians. Another company belonging to AMS director, Ebrahim Sedat, donated £2,500 to Chuka Umunna, whilst AMS themselves gave £5,000 to Nick Clegg. They seem to like political clients…

Despite this, AMS are by no means experts in political finance – the company specialises in medical accountancy. If AMS can’t make something out of Murrell’s mess, at least the SNP are prepared for all eventualities. AMS already has a subsidary set up to deal with insolvencies.