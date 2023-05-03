The SNP have confirmed they have finally signed a contract with a new auditing firm, meaning the party’s Westminster group is now likely to receive its £1.15 million in Short Money later this month. Provided the new auditors actually sign off on the accounts…

In a statement published this morning, Humza Yousaf confirmed AMS Accountants had agreed to review the books going forward:

“I am pleased to confirm that we have secured the services of auditors to take forward our accounts. We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group. There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines…”

Deadlines made even more “challenging” by the fact that the party hasn’t had an auditor for over six months. Not to mention the small matter of their treasurer being arrested…

UPDATE: AMS Accountants are hardly a model example of effective financial management. Their last confirmation statement was due on the 11th April. They only just filed it in the last hour…