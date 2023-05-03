Labour are standing by Sue Gray’s appointment and insisting she will still be made Starmer’s Chief of Staff regardless of any lengthy delay recommended by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA). At the post-PMQs huddle this afternoon, Labour said that while they will abide by ACoBA’s (advisory) ruling, they aren’t backing down. No grey area…

“The Labour party is fully supporting the ACoBA process and the ACoBA process is that Sue Gray submits her form with the information as requested of her by ACoBA in the usual way.”

Asked if she will still be hired no matter the length of the delay – which could be up to two years – Labour’s spokesman simply said “Sue Gray is going to be Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff”. Whether an interim appointment is made while Gray waits it out will depend on ACoBA’s decision. Meanwhile Rishi is “disappointed” Gray is not cooperating with the Cabinet Office’s probe, according to Downing Street. “A friend” of Sue Gray tells the Times it’s because she’s “not happy with the process”…