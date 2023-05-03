Ben Wallace still rules the roost in the latest survey from Conservative Home again, with his net satisfaction still over twenty points clear of Kemi Badenoch in second place. Wallace has been top of the pile for nearly a year and a half now…

The rest of the table looks similar to last month too: Kemi Badenoch is second on +60.4, with James Cleverly third again on +55.1. Cleverly’s rating has dropped by 8 points, although that still wasn’t enough to shift his position. As Paul Goodman points out, his “pragmatic” approach to China clearly hasn’t done much damage in the eyes of the Tory membership after all…

Rishi will be pleased to see he’s held firm with +47.4, a 3.7 point increase on last month. Given he’s soared by over 20 places in the last couple of months, even another modest gain will be welcomed. Suella Braverman has dropped from fourth to seventh with only a minor dip in her rating, with Penny Mordaunt and Steve Barclay climbing a couple of places to knock her down a peg. Obviously, the membership didn’t have much truck with those harrowing bullying allegations against “macho” Barclay…