Police Finally Stop Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocking Traffic

Just Stop Oil protesters are throwing their toys out of the pram this morning after the police actually – finally – did their job. The footage above shows Metropolitan Police officers dragging the protesters off the road outside Parliament, citing a Section 12 notice as cause to stop the lunatics blocking traffic. A welcome turn, although why hasn’t this happened sooner? Met Chief Sir Mark Rowley was effectively defending the force’s inaction on these protesters just last week – clearly it is within the police’s remit to stop them more often…