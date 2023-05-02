Labour’s Mayor of North Tyne and airbrushing extraordinaire, Jamie Driscoll, is back recycling his old tricks . Driscoll, a rare socialist not yet purged by Starmer, enjoyed a cycle over the weekend and made sure to post all about it on social media. Local elections are just days away.

Jamie tweeted a selection of four pictures, a far wider selection than the two posted by the charity organising the event, cycling minds. Whilst he included one of cycling minds’ pictures, he selectively omitted the other.

Taking a closer look at the excluded snap and it’s easy to see why…

Whilst most members are out campaigning against Tories, Jamie clearly didn’t want to be pictured alongside Tory MP Guy Opperman…

UPDATE: Guy Opperman tells Guido this is “unfair“: