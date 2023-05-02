With local elections fast approaching Guido has heard several accounts of local Green Party candidates down-playing their connections to radical environmental groups – such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil. Criminal activism might not go down so well amongst middle class conservationists concerned about sewage…

Two such cases come from candidates for Horsham District Council. If you believed her campaign literature, you could be forgiven for taking Claudia Fisher as a humble, unassuming parish councillor. She boasts of her record stepping up to “serve the community”. Claudia doesn’t mention her multiple arrests as an Extinction Rebellion activist.

Former civil servant, Joan Grech also makes no mention of her links to controversial eco-activist groups, whilst the Green Party’s Facebook page makes no mention of candidate Lawrence Leather’s previous involvement as a spokesman for Just Stop Oil. Clearly Horsham’s Greens want to hide their links to extreme eco protesters. On an unrelated note, the Horsham Greens are looking to target Conservative voters…