Boris Johnson the Victim of International Identity Theft mdi-fullscreen

A man arrested for drink driving in the Netherlands handed over a licence identifying himself as “Boris Johnson”. The driver crashed into a pole near Groningen on Sunday, refused to take a breathalyser and failed to identify himself. The only identity on hand was a Ukrainian document in the name of the former PM.

Thankfully the Dutch police were able to identify the document, which expired in the year 3000, as a counterfeit. It wasn’t hard considering Boris is not in the Netherlands. It wouldn’t be the first time Boris drove a hard bargain in Europe.

Credit: Dutch News 
mdi-account-multiple-outline Boris Johnson
mdi-timer May 2 2023 @ 17:25 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments