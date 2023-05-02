A man arrested for drink driving in the Netherlands handed over a licence identifying himself as “Boris Johnson”. The driver crashed into a pole near Groningen on Sunday, refused to take a breathalyser and failed to identify himself. The only identity on hand was a Ukrainian document in the name of the former PM.

Thankfully the Dutch police were able to identify the document, which expired in the year 3000, as a counterfeit. It wasn’t hard considering Boris is not in the Netherlands. It wouldn’t be the first time Boris drove a hard bargain in Europe.

Credit: Dutch News