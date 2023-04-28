The Unite union have rejected the government’s latest NHS worker pay offer of a 5% pay rise, following the Royal College of Nursing doing the same last week. Although the High Court ruled yesterday that the one of RCN’s planned upcoming strike was unlawful…

Unite mainly represents ambulance drivers and junior health staff workers. Unite’s Onay Kasab told Sky News this morning:

“This is sending a clear message to the government. The pay offer is inadequate. It doesn’t deal with the pay crisis and it doesn’t deal with the general crisis that is taking place in the NHS.”

The GMB union is also set to release the results of its membership ballot this afternoon. They’re expected to back the government’s offer. Stay tuned…