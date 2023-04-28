Tories Promote Campaign Video Capitalising on Lee Anderson’s Steve Bray Beef

Whilst Labour further their descent into the sewer with yet more targeted attack ads, the Conservatives are taking a kinder, gentler approach to social media advertising. In their latest campaign, which began running yesterday, they’re capitalising on the Lee Anderson vs Steve Bray rivalry. So far, the Tories have splashed between £700 and £1,100 to run a campaign video featuring the darling of the Tory membership – no doubt driving their get out the vote campaign. In the clip, Anderson mocks a proposal, saying “I think Steve Bray could’ve done a better job of this” before whipping out his own photo ID and encouraging supporters to make a plan to vote. Conspiracists would have you believe this is just the next step in the Tories’ programme of “voter suppression”…