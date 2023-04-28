Just when Julian Knight looked to be in the clear from his police investigation, as sure as Knight follows day, fresh sexual misconduct allegations have emerged. Last night, the BBC reported that at least four women have made complaints to parliamentary authorities – since the Metropolitan Police dropped their probe. The allegations are related to “inappropriate comments and behaviour”. On top of the five complaints lodged to the police, there are now nine separate allegations. Knight denies any wrongdoing.

To add insult to injury, Guido hears Knight has been booted out of his office. A parliamentary co-conspirator writes in to say that he is now sharing a PCH office with disgraced independent David Warburton, after his former neighbours (MP included) requested that he be moved. Birds of a feather flock together…