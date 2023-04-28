Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC Chairman, following the publication of the Hepinstall review into his appointment. Sharp will remain in post until a replacement can be found. In a statement, he said:

“Mr Heppinstall’s view is that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment. Indeed, I have always maintained the breach was inadvertent and not material, which the facts he lays out substantiate. The Secretary of State has consulted with the BBC Board who support that view. Nevertheless, I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interests of the BBC. I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the Corporation’s good work were I to remain in post until the end of my term. I have therefore this morning resigned as BBC Chair to the Secretary of State, and to the Board.”

A Sharp end…

Read the full independent report into his appointment below: