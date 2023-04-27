Braverman Warns Police to Stop Being “Politically Correct”

Suella Braverman has warned the police must toughen up on disruptive eco protesters and abandon “political correctness” to focus on catching more criminals. In a blistering speech at the launch of the Public Safety Foundation in Westminster, the Home Secretary called for an end to woke gestures like dancing with protesters, allowing vandals to topple statues, and taking the knee, claiming they undermined police impartiality. Just focus on arresting crooks…

“When officers stood by as a statue was torn down, when the police were pictured handing tea to protesters blocking the road […] the reputation of policing is damaged in the eyes of the public. Some forces have equality teams that have completely abandoned impartiality in favour of taking partisan positions, sometimes even engaging in political argument on Twitter […] I believe in the police. But the policing in which I believe isn’t riven with political correctness but enshrined in good old-fashioned common sense.”

Earlier this week, footage emerged of a van driver attempting to move Just Stop Oil protesters off the road, all while the police stood idly watching the loons obstruct the King’s Highway… until eventually warning the driver not to “assault” the protesters. Meanwhile Sir Mark Rowley was in front of the Home Affairs Select Committee yesterday insisting to Lee Anderson there’s not much more the Metropolitan Police can do…