Tugendhat Guns for GB News, Leads the Charge for Prince Harry and Jokes About Driving Ban

Tom Tugendhat’s candid words at a UK in a Changing Europe event last night may not have done his leadership ambitions any favours. Responding to quick-fire questions, the Security Minister expressed some views which won’t be well-received amongst the Conservative membership. Firstly, he said GB News “tells me the best days are behind me” and is “pretty negative really”, before giving a resounding answer when asked to choose between Prince Harry and Piers Morgan:

“Prince Harry, whatever you think of him, Prince Harry served us in combat and I can tell you I served alongside him and he was not treated any differently from everybody else until people worked out who he was… he was incredibly courageous and he served with distinction. And since he’s left, the Invictus Games has changed the lives of thousands of veterans around the world. And I’ll always be grateful for that”.

Not all of Tom’s positions were so wet: he preferred Greggs over Pret, sausage over tofu, professed his love for Clarkson’s Farm and admitted “I’m a sucker for a minibar”. He also ran the risk of breaking rank with Rishi as he avoided saying maths was more important than english and expressed support for cutting taxes. After recently serving a driving ban, Tom also responded in good humour when asked to pick between a bike or car. “You’ll understand at the moment… Definitely bike”.