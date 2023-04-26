Rachel Reeves has come under fire from the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority for a dodgy financial graphic. Sir Robert Chote wrote to Reeves, criticising her for a “misleading” graph, which put UK GDP growth at the bottom of G7 Nations. Guido did warn her…

Robert confirmed that the UK Statistics authority had spoken to her office, and said:

“An important role of data visualisation is to aid understanding of the data. But in this case the graph is misleading as neither the piles of coins nor the flags display the growth forecasts to scale, as shown in the annotated version in this letter [see below].”

As a former Bank of England economist, she should really know better.