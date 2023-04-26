Sam Tarry Ally Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Harassment of Labour Councillors
Sam Tarry’s former Constituency Labour Party secretary and long time ally Syed Siddiqi is appeared in Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today to plead “not guilty” to harassing multiple Labour councillors in Ilford. In a post shared this afternoon, the self-declared socialist declared he was standing up to the “Blairites” and claimed the allegations were “false and malicious”:
It seems the Blairites can’t get enough of me! Today, I am in court to enter a ‘not guilty’ plea over multiple false & malicious allegations made against me by local right-wing Labour councillors. Wish me luck!”
Siddiqi, a Momentum activist, has been suspended from Labour twice for what he says are Blairite “counter allegations
” in response to his own claims of Islamophobia. Campaign Against Antisemitism
said it was more to do with his claim that “if Jews want Labour to adopt a nonsense declaration of that associates criticism of the racist apartheid state of Israel with antisemitism, then let them be pissed off – the rest of the world can see through the nonsense [sic]”.
He has also been accused of making “various threatening and intimidatory comments
“, having most recently been booted from the party last September. Siddiqi is blaming Wes Streeting’s office staff. Couldn’t have anything to do with Streeting’s endorsement of Jas Athwal over Sam Tarry in Ilford South, surely…