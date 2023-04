Couldn’t have anything to do with Streeting’s endorsement of Jas Athwal over Sam Tarry in Ilford South, surely…

Siddiqi, a Momentum activist, has been suspended from Labour twice for what he says are Blairite “counter allegations” in response to his own claims of Islamophobia. Campaign Against Antisemitism said it was more to do with his claim that “if Jews want Labour to adopt a nonsense declaration of that associates criticism of the racist apartheid state of Israel with antisemitism, then let them be pissed off – the rest of the world can see through the nonsense [sic]”. He has also been accused of making “various threatening and intimidatory comments“, having most recently been booted from the party last September. Siddiqi is blaming Wes Streeting’s office staff.