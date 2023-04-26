Andrew Bridgen has vowed to stand at the next election. His pledge follows the Conservatives’ decision to expel him from the party and suspend membership, after a disciplinary panel ruled he had compared COVID vaccines to the Holocaust. He had already had the whip suspended. He says he’s not going anywhere:

“My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the toxic culture which plagues our political system. Above all else this is an issue of freedom of speech. No elected Member of Parliament should ever be penalised for speaking on behalf of their constituents and those who have no such voice or platform. As a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout amongst other issues such as net zero, illegal immigration, and political corruption the Party has been sure to make an example of me. I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice, speech, and liberty. I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

Lots of rumours around that he’s planning to defect to Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party…

Read Bridgen’s full rebuttal statement below: