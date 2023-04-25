Happy first birthday to Piers Morgan Unwatched, which debuted exactly one year ago today. Guido has already reported on the broader picture over at TalkTV, although given today is the special day, it seems fair to celebrate the milestone with at least one more look at the BARB figures…

Unwatched got 317,000 viewers on its premiere. Last night, just 22,000 loyal fans tuned in, which is less than Jacob Rees-Mogg (57,700) over on GB News and Jeremy Kyle (26,200) on his own channel. Morgan’s audience has shrunk by approximately 93% in a year. At least Fox News now have a vacancy in their line-up if Piers decides to throw in the towel. He’s not even appearing on-air tonight because “some dodgy sushi” has given him food poisoning…