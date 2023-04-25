New figures, published yesterday by the Home Office, suggest Rishi might have an easier time achieving his promise to “stop the boats” than anticipated. Following the announcement of a fast-track removal scheme for Albanians late last year, just 29 Albanians were detected entering the country illegally in the first quarter of 2023. For context, 500 have been returned since the deal came into force, and around 15,000 made the trip last year. Sunak seems to be learning the ropes…

Afghans made up the largest portion of the 3,793 migrants, comprising around 24%. To put the latest figure into context, 45,755 arrived in the UK by small boats last year alone. Whilst today’s debt figures suggest he’s in choppy waters with his third pledge, if Rishi continues like this, achieving his small boats promise might be smoother sailing than expected. Time will tell…