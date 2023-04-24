The statement from Fox News has Guido worried:

NEW YORK — April 24, 2023 — FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

Guido is not worried much that Tucker Carlson has been binned – he had long shifted from being a conventional strongly conservative voice to someone prone to conspiracy, weak on American global leadership in foreign affairs and increasingly kooky. It is the promise to have his primetime slot hosted by “rotating FOX News personalities” that has Guido worried. Technically speaking Piers Morgan is “a FOX News” personality on the channel’s digital streaming “Fox Nation” platform.

Surely he would not consider getting Piers to do for Fox News what he has done for Talk TV? If Guido could be so bold as to remind Rupert Murdoch*, before Piers became an anti-woke infotainer he is today he had an unsuccessful show on CNN where he campaigned for gun controls. Something that is satanically anathema to the viewership of Fox News…

*Worth a shot, @guidofawkes is one of a handful of accounts Murdoch follows on Twitter.