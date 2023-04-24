With local elections to be held in ten days’ time, Guido has already been inundated with more council candidate crazies. One such example is Labour’s Chris Mawby, standing for election to Rugby Borough Council. As well as being a railway worker, a campaigner for the RMT and an “aspiring model”, Chris is a regular at Labour conference. All well and good so far…

Where Chris differs from most other council candidate is in his extra-curricular pursuits – he also finds time to create content on OnlyFans. For co-conspirators of pure mind, OnlyFans is a subscription service for sex-workers. Chris, for example, charges $3 per month and has enough subscriptions to put him (according to his X-rated Twitter’s cover photo) in the top 76% of content creators. Maybe not something to boast about…

As a public service, Guido has taken it upon himself to delve further into Chris’s Twitter history and it’s not for the faint of heart. At one point he lists his charges, which include: £10 for nudes, £10 per hour of calls, £10 for “W***ing vids and peeing vids”, as well as bundles for £20:

Guido’s money-saving advice to any curious co-conspirators is to preserve their savings – Chris gives most of his content away for free anyway. It doesn’t take a deep dive to find nudes and even videos of him urinating… at work.

Yet another instance of Labour’s candidate vetting taking the p*ss.