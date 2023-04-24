With England yesterday celebrating the feast day of its patron saint, Sir Keir Starmer took the opportunity to join in by posting a polished video to social media. In his video wishing “everyone in England a happy St. George’s Day” emphasising “I believe in our communities” Keir included picturesque gritty footage… of Glasgow.

This will of course reassure everyone that the Labour Party’s new found flag-waving patriotism is not at all synthetic after the days of Palestinian flag waving. For the benefit of Labour’s communications team, Glasgow is not – in fact – in England. If he’s going to drape himself in the cross of St George to win votes, he could at least get it right.