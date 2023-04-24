With local elections fast approaching, campaigns across the country are stepping up and none more so than Paddock’s Councillor Waheed Rasab. Beyond pointing at potholes and standing next to rubbish, Waheed has been pictured hosting a constituency surgery. The trouble is some details are missing from Waheed’s surgery snaps, and they’re not hard to spot…

This is the worst bit of photo-editing Guido has seen in years. When putting together his faked up photo, Waheed seems to have forgotten to give himself a set of legs, whilst his hands seem to have been replaced by a grey blur. He’s clearly willing to give an arm and a leg for his re-election campaign.