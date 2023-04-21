Tom Newton Dunn on Deputy PMs

Tom Newton Dunn has been back on the daytime airwaves at TalkTV today providing his political insights. Speaking about Oliver Dowden’s appointment as Deputy Prime Minister, he said many former Prime Ministers didn’t have a Deputy PM, claiming that David Cameron “didn’t have one at all for his entire six years at number 10”. This will come as news to Nick Clegg…

The former political editor of The Sun then questioned whether John Prescott was ever officially deputy Prime Minister. He concluded “I think he wasn’t, actually”. He was in fact Deputy Prime Minister and First Secretary of State for Environment, Transport and the Regions.