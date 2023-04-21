Whilst Westminster waits for the release of the report to determine Dominic Raab’s future, new polling from YouGov has highlighted another layer of the crisis facing the SNP. The party’s support in Holyrood is down 5% since March, they’re now on 38% to Labour’s 30%. It’s the lowest SNP vote share since the independence referendum in 2014.

Other findings from the poll don’t get much better for the SNP. Just 19% of Scottish voters say Humza is doing well, compared to 44% who say he’s faring badly. Neither the public as a whole, nor SNP voters, think Yousaf will live up to Sturgeon – and that doesn’t even seem to be a high bar: more voters want to see her suspended from the party than not. Meanwhile, independence support, at 46%, remains 8% behind the ‘No’ camp, on 54%. This is one set of numbers the SNP won’t find so easy to fiddle.

Closer to home, a new Techne poll has also been published today. It puts Labour on 44% to the Tories’ 31% – meaning Labour’s lead is down 2%, to 13%. It’s the pollster’s smallest Labour lead since the mini-budget.