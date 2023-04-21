Dominic Raab’s Civil Service-secured resignation this morning leaves big shoes to fill in the Ministry of Justice. As a big name Rishi-backer, with evident willingness to take on the blob, Rishi will want to get Raab’s replacement right. Here are some of the front-runners in any mini Ri-shuffle…

Victoria Atkins – The Times reports that Rishi will look to opt for a woman, given the current gender imbalance in cabinet. Atkins is the current Financial Secretary to the Treasury, and she has experience in the MoJ from her previous role as Prisons Minister. A successful barrister she would love this demanding brief.

– The Times reports that Rishi will look to opt for a woman, given the current gender imbalance in cabinet. Atkins is the current Financial Secretary to the Treasury, and she has experience in the MoJ from her previous role as Prisons Minister. Lucy Frazer – Another former Prisons Minister tipped by the Times, Frazer is the Culture Secretary. This would be the second cabinet promotion in two months for Lucy, who has also previously worked as Solicitor General and in Justice. She has a history of replacing Raab in the MoJ, having done so as Undersecretary of State in 2018.

– Another former Prisons Minister tipped by the Times, Frazer is the Culture Secretary. This would be the second cabinet promotion in two months for Lucy, who has also previously worked as Solicitor General and in Justice. Victoria Prentis – is also a Rishi-loyalist lawyer with cabinet experience. Sunak made Prentis Attorney General in October.

– is also a Rishi-loyalist lawyer with cabinet experience. Sunak made Prentis Attorney General in October. Alex Chalk – A self-described “rising star”, Chalk is the token male amongst the favourites for the role. He also has a strong background in the MoJ. Chalk would fit right in round Rishi’s cabinet table, having resigned as Boris’s Solicitor General in July.

– A self-described “rising star”, Chalk is the token male amongst the favourites for the role. He also has a strong background in the MoJ. Ed Argar – Currently a Minister of State in Justice, alongside Damian Hinds, either could be an option if Rishi wants a speedy resolution.

Place your bets…