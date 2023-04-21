Rupert Harrison was the brains behind George Osborne when he was Chancellor. His high-flying career began when he won a scholarship to Eton, becoming head boy, did PPE at Oxford (obviously), followed by a PhD in economics, before going to work at the Institute for Fiscal Studies. George Osborne spotted his talents and Harrison became his chief advisor during the opposition years and then his chief of staff as Chancellor from 2010. During this time, he was also chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, until 2015 when he joined the investment firm BlackRock. A remainer, he timed his exit well to avoid the Brexit wars.

Harrison was in the running for Devizes in 2019, losing out to Danny Kruger in that selection. Guido hears he is going on the approved candidates list again. Could the newly created Woodstock – Bicester seat in Oxfordshire be an agreeable choice? Pleasant countryside and a plum winnable seat for the Tories.