Jonathan Djanogly will stand down at the next election, having failed in his bid to win the support of his local association. As expected, it was a close run contest. Jonathan lost by 21 votes…

In a statement, he said:

“It has been a great privilege to serve the residents of the Huntingdon Constituency as their Member of Parliament over the last twenty-two years and, together, we have achieved a significant amount. I am grateful to the tens of thousands of voters who have consistently put their faith in me at the ballot box. Of course, until the next election, I will continue to represent Huntingdon proudly as I have done to the best of my ability for the past two decades.”

The relatively plush Tory seat of Huntingdon is now up for grabs…