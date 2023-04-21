James Cracknell Among List of Conservative Parliamentary Hopefuls mdi-fullscreen

With Tory seat selections gaining momentum, Guido’s been given a list of attendees at a March selection meeting for CCHQ’s approved candidate list – from which local associations can pick their candidates. The Tory hopefuls were:

  • James Cracknell – Double Olympic gold medal winning rower and former Tory candidate for European Parliament.
  • Tom Davies – Chairman of Suella Braverman’s Fareham Constituency.
  • Amy Selman – Ex-Boris adviser from his City Hall days.
  • Carline Deal – Council candidate for Beckenham Conservatives and a school governor.
  • Josh Mastin-Lee – Solicitor and former council candidate in Barnet.
  • Jonny Goff – Public relations specialist, ex-officer in the European Parliament with the ECR grouping, worked on Syed Kamall’s campaign for London Mayor.
  • Anuj Nithin – Ex council candidate for Romsey and Southampton North Conservatives.

A notable absence of Westminster-based insiders…
