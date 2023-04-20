WATCH John McDonnell Tears Into Lisa Nandy Over Labour’s “Unacceptable” Attack Ads

Labour’s descent into gutter politics is still causing splash-back. On Peston last night, John McDonnell didn’t hold back over the Sunak attacks. The former Shadow Chancellor argued “you never go for the person in this individual way… it’s unacceptable”, before appealing to Nandy personally – “you’re better than this”. This didn’t go down well with Lisa, who hit back that she would “not take lessons from you about civility in politics”. McDonnell has never apologised for endorsing the lynching Esther McVey….

McDonnell then restated his case:

“You don’t do this. This is not Labour politics. We’re better than this”.

Apparently not…