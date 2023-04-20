For any co-conspirators looking for a career change, you don’t need Reagan-level oratorical skills to milk it on the speaking circuit. Theresa May has coined a stonking £121,700 for a single speech given in Los Angeles – if that wasn’t enough, her West Coast jolly also included flights, meals and accommodation. Liz Truss, clearly less in demand, raked in £65,751 (plus flights and accommodation) for a speech to media conglomerate in Mumbai. She also received £6,500 for another in Tokyo. Guido can think of better ways to spend £190,000…

Boris has also been making the most of the perks afforded to former PMs. The Bamfordss have provided him yet more free accommodation to the tune of £13,000. It wouldn’t be a Register of Interests update without reference to Labour’s second job supremo, David Lammy. He received £5,100 for a speaking engagement and £8,400 from LBC. Whilst Jeremy Corbyn has cashed in another £104,000 from his fundraiser – still barely covering half of his liabilities.

In news from Parliament’s less scrupulous corners, Scott Benton, who recently fell foul of a sting where he admitted his willingness to breach lobbying rules for the gambling industry, received hospitality tickets to Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest courtesy of the Betting and Gambling Council. Meanwhile, cashing in his monthly £200 for articles in the Critic: Chris Pincher…