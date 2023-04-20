Strasbourg judges are finally set to lose the power to block deportation flights to Rwanda, after Number 10 struck a deal with Tory rebels last night to strengthen the Illegal Migrant Bill before a Commons vote early next week. Clear the runway…

While the precise changes will be published later today, the key amendment will give the Home Secretary the power to override “Rule 39” orders from the ECHR, meaning the flights can finally leave the tarmac without anonymous European judges stopping them. Now only a British judge will have the power to ground a flight if it they are convinced it would lead to “real risk of serious and irreversible harm”…

Meanwhile rebel Tory MPs led by the likes of Bill Cash and Danny Kruger have backed down on further amendments to avoid more party in-fighting. For those who missed it, Guido has produced a handy graph plotting the total number of illegal deportations since the government signed the Rwanda deal…