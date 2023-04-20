Labour MP Rosie Duffield has accused her own party of being “quite content” to sit back and let her be “hounded and harassed non-stop” for daring to speak out on women’s rights. In an excoriating new interview with Sam Lister in the Express, Duffield blasts Labour – including the leadership – for an “absolute lack of support” in the wake of abuse, and even claimed she now relies on Tory MPs for help:

“There are many women MPs who agree with me and some men and very few of them have backed me up or defended me or spoken out about their own views and I find that increasingly disappointing […] But also increasingly understandable as the toxic atmosphere gets worse and worse.”

She added that powerful campaign groups like LGBT Labour have “captured” the party, right up to Sir Keir. While she doesn’t mention Matthew Doyle by name, she insists she won’t let “a handful of people in a very small clique should hound me out”. Who could she mean? Surely not the people who actively brief against her, and then deny it on the record…