While Westminster waits patiently to hear the fate of the Deputy Prime Minister – sources close to Raab tell Guido they still haven’t heard anything at the time of going to pixel – up in Holyrood Humza Yousaf is still trying to put out the fire that is the SNP finance probe. After wrapping up FMQs, itself interrupted again by climate protesters, the First Minister spoke to the media regarding the SNP’s finances and the departure yesterday of treasurer Colin Beattie. Yousaf is also now the party treasurer by default, until they find a replacement willing to take up the poisoned chalice…

Yousaf insisted his party is “on steady footing” financially, despite refusing to make a full statement to Holyrood:

“We’re not facing bankruptcy. I’m pleased to say that we are on a steady footing when it comes to the party’s finances. I don’t think parliament is the place to do a statement on the party’s finances. But I have of course instructed a governance and transparency review, and when the report comes in on that review, I’ll make it public… We don’t have an auditor yet. We’re still making progress, still in conversations with a number of auditors.”

Unless they find an auditor soon, the Westminster group will lose access to the short money used to pay staff, as Penny Mordaunt reminded the House this afternoon. The clock’s ticking…