Sunak Skewers “Sir Softie” Starmer’s Prosecution Record

Rishi Sunak has clearly had his Weetabix this morning. In a strong PMQs performance he took Keir “Sir Softie” Starmer to task over his record as Director of Public Prosecutions. After criticising “leftie lawyer” Starmer for voting against tougher sentences, and contributing to sentencing council decisions which “watered-down punishments”, he then quoted Emily Thornberry’s own scathing assessment of his record. She said her leader “let down victims”…

He also deployed a legislative prop in the form of “The Pensions Increase (Pension Scheme for Keir Starmer QC) Regulations 2013”. As Sunak surmised, “It’s one law for him and tax rises for everyone else”. Starmer’s attempts to claw back momentum by congratulating himself over a 2013 Home Affairs Select Committee report on his tenure as DPP didn’t help much, either. Who was in charge of the Home Affairs Select Committee at the time? None other than Keith Vaz…