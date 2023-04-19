Newcastle University students are “appalled” to have discovered they inadvertently voted for a Tory as the incoming president of the Student Union (SU), and are demanding the election be rendered “null and void” now they have realised he’s not some tree-hugging Marxist. Shah Yaseen Ali was elected as the president of the SU in March, and is now standing as the Conservative candidate for Heaton in the Newcastle City Council election.

While Ali is promising to “unleash Heaton’s potential” if he repeats his barnstorming victory next month, the kids at Newcastle University are calling foul play on the grounds that he hadn’t declared his ambitions before seizing power at the SU. Which just sounds like smart politics to Guido. Ali will go far…

Here are a few quotes from students upon learning the devastating news:

“It’s a slap in the face to all students”

“I feel betrayed”

“It’s absolutely shameful, he’s obviously not committed to the role of SU president. There’s already a vote of no confidence going around about him.”

“He deliberately concealed it from voters. I would not have voted for him if I’d had known.”

“If I’d have known he was a Tory I wouldn’t have voted for him.”

“How is he going to actually deliver for the students of our uni? It’s ridiculous. I’m just really skeptical about how he will be able to fully deliver for NUSU if his mind is elsewhere with political commitments regardless of his party choice.”

“It’s appalling…”

There were at least a few students who offered support, with one saying it’s “great news” that proves “Shah cares about his area”. Guido wishes Shah luck next month…