Peter Kyle Calls Humza Yousaf “Mohammed”, Calls Scotland “Northern Ireland”

Here is Labour MP Peter Kyle referring to Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf as “Mohammed” on Sky News this morning. He also called Scotland “Northern Ireland” twice. Not that you’d know that from Sky’s own coverage. Presumably as an act of kindness, they have corrected the Humza/Mohammed mix-up in the tweet quote, and ignored the Scotland/Ireland gaffe entirely…

They’ve also locked down the replies to the tweet, so this is deliberate. That hasn’t stopped outrage in the quote tweets, which they can’t censor…

Hat-tip: Skwawkbox
