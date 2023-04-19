LISTEN: The Lee Anderson Theme Tune

Now then, Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson finally has his own tune to blast out over Whitehall the next time Steve Bray shows up. The song is courtesy of singer-songwriter Maria Tucker from Nottingham, who describes herself as a “potty mouth rude lady musician and jewellery designer escaping the asylum“. True to her word, the song isn’t exactly family-friendly, although as Lee himself tells Guido, “it is very catchy“. “I have been humming it in my sleep”, he adds…

Tucker tells her fans “all proceeds from the sale of this track [go] to my local foodbank”. Co-conspirators can purchase their own copy here.