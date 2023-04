Despite an expectation that it would fall into the single digits, inflation in the year to March has come in at 10.1%. This marks a dip of 0.3% since February. The unexpectedly low decrease was driven, in part, food inflation – which rose from 18.2% to 19.2% in March 2023 compared to February. Sticky inflation presents another challenge for Rishi and his promise to half inflation by year end. This is one number problem he expected to solve easily…