Colin Beattie has confirmed that he is standing down as SNP treasurer and from Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee “until the police investigation has concluded”. In a statement he said:

“This afternoon I informed the party leader that I will be stepping back from my role as SNP National Treasurer with immediate effect.

I have also informed the SNP Chief Whip at Holyrood that I will be stepping back from my role on the Public Audit Committee until the Police investigation has concluded.

On a personal level, this decision has not been easy. but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency.

I will continue to cooperate fully with Police Scotland’s enquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case “