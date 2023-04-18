It is now nearly seven years since Labour last published their press transparency data. Back in April 2021, Starmer’s team promised they would publish a year’s worth of details over their meetings with media executives, following the three-year black hole left behind by Jeremy Corbyn. While they didn’t promise to fill that gap, they did at least say things would change going forward. Guido was assured it was coming, just wait. And wait. And wait…

The seven-year old list is still up on the website, under the “How We Work” tab:

Given Starmer assures everyone that “honesty, transparency, accountability and integrity matter in politics“, Guido looks forward to seeing this cleared up. Yesterday, when the sleaze investigation into Rishi Sunak broke, Angela Rayner quite fairly lamented the “transparency black hole” left by the late publication of the register of ministers’ interests. Guido has once again asked for an update on this, with no feedback yet at the time of going to pixel. If Labour are going to bang on about transparency and they have got nothing to hide, they should commit to publishing the press data before May’s elections so the public can see for themselves…