Labour are once again re-heating their crusade against “zero-hours” contracts, with Angela Rayner today promising a Labour government would end “this disgraceful surge in insecure work”. It is a routine Labour have trotted out repeatedly since the Miliband days, yet despite their outrage, they never quite seem to play by their own rules. This job ad for “Bank Reablement Workers” is currently open on the Labour-run Cheshire West and Chester website:

“Casual” social care work with precisely zero guaranteed hours. The description also says candidates will “come from all walks of life, but what they all have in common is the right values, as they’re adaptable, friendly, respectful and caring.” Presumably they’ll be happy to put up with working practices which, according to Angela Rayner, “often go hand-in-hand with low pay” and “disproportionately affect” women. Co-conspirators have until the end of May to apply…