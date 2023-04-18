CCHQ is stepping up its election readiness, as Conservative candidate selections opened up in 19 constituencies yesterday. Writing in Conservative Home, Greg Hands expressed his intent to ensure candidates are in place “as early as possible”. He added that CCHQ has conducted a “root and branch review” of selection processes, including digitalisation and “enhanced due diligence checks”. CCHQ can rest easy knowing Guido will be on hand to verify these checks…

Greg then confirmed that selections had began in a first batch of seats, “with all regions represented”, and that local party associations would be able to “follow the selection process in full”. The first 19 seats open to selection are:

Bicester and Woodstock

Calder Valley

Camborne and Redruth

Canterbury

Coventry South

Earley and Woodley

Eltham and Chislehurst

Hazel Grove

Hove and Portslade

Isle of Wight East

Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle

Milton Keynes South

Norwich North

Selby

South Cambridgeshire

South West Devon

Tamworth

West Bromwich

West Lancashire

Amongst those listed are some new seats, some held by the opposition, and others vacated by standing down MPs – including George Eustice, Nigel Adams and Chloe Smith. Guido also notes that Chris Pincher’s Tamworth is probably due a new candidate…