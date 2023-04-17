Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg has launched yet another investigation… this time into the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The probe concerns a potential failure to declare an interest, amid questions over whether a childcare business his family has shares in stands to benefit from new policies in last month’s Budget. A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“We are happy to assist the Commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a Ministerial interest.”

Greenberg’s only been in the job since January…

UPDATE: Angela Rayner makes a fair point