Local election season is bringing yet more crazies out of the woodwork, beyond Guido’s (now suspended) “cocktail of hatred” candidate, and the murder-obsessed trans hopeful, revealed by Christian Calgie at the Express, there’s now a Labour name to add to the mix. Israr Ahmed, is standing for election as a Labour candidate to Calderdale Council. Despite the fact he called for “pig f*cker” Tories to be hanged…

Israr has since issued a grovelling apology. Which is convenient for his local party, who used it as cover to rush to the defence of their “excellent” candidate. In a foretaste of what might be to come Labour councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn expressed his pride at Ahmed’s apology, whilst local LibDem leader James Baker promised to make sure “our party won’t criticise you for what you once said.” Guido thought local politicians were used to dealing with rubbish…