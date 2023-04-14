UNISON have accepted the government’s pay rise offer of 5% for NHS staff, with three quarters of the membership backing the deal this afternoon. They have now agreed to back down on further strike action. A win for the government…

UNISON Head of Health Sara Gorton said:

“Clearly health workers would have wanted more, but this was the best that could be achieved through negotiation. Over the past few weeks, health workers have weighed up what’s on offer. They’ve opted for the certainty of getting the extra cash in their pockets soon.”

All eyes are on nurses’ union RCN, which is expected to reject the same deal later this afternoon. The government will be happy to have contained the rises to match inflation only…

UPDATE: By 54% on a 61% turnout, RCN nurses rejected the pay offer that was accepted by UNISON.

Government spokesman says: “hugely disappointing that the RCN membership has rejected the pay deal recommended by their leadership… all parties agreed this was a fair and generous offer which is demonstrated by Unison, representing the largest share of the NHS workforce, choosing to accept it. The fact that the Royal College of Nursing has announced an escalation in strike action with no derogations, based on a vote from the minority of the nursing workforce, will be hugely concerning for patients.”