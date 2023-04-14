Legal experts are suggesting the SNP’s attempt to drag the UK government to court over its decision to block Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill won’t come cheap – and it’ll be the taxpayer footing the bill. According to The Scotsman, the final cost – if, as is expected, the SNP lose – could be as high as a whopping £500,000. Half a million – or about five luxury camper vans – down the drain on a pointless political stunt.

It’s no wonder Humza Yousaf said yesterday he’d only publish the total costs the after the case had concluded. In the meantime, the SNP are justifying this enormous splurge as “the price of protecting democracy”:

“Challenging the use of section 35 in this way is the only option to uphold the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament. It is the price of protecting democracy and devolution in Scotland. It would be entirely speculative to comment on what the costs and expenses of the challenge would be at this point. Any costs incurred by the Scottish Government will be published in due course.”

At least they’re promising to show where the money went now. No need for police officers to start digging up the garden again yet…