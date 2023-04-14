Boris bike hires have plummeted since Sadiq Khan whacked up prices – there were just over 600,000 in March 2022 compared to over 1,000,000 in the same month last year. This all comes after Sadiq scrapped the £2 per 24-hour charge, in favour of a £1.65 per ride fee – meaning commuters would be paying out on average £3.30, instead of £2, daily. The price of an annual subscription also rose from £90 to £120. Hires have decreased on the same period from the previous year in every month since the new prices came into effect…

Considering Khan is using the promise of clean air to peddle his punitive ULEZ expansion, reducing the number of emission-free cycling journeys is yet another case of Khan acting against his own rhetoric. Sadiq previously used post-pandemic cycling figures to boast of his success in cleaning up London’s air. Guido looks forward to seeing how he spins the latest figures…